JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Jays beat crosstown rivals, the Helias Crusaders, 65-29 in boys basketball. The Jays have now won four straight games.
The Crusaders kept the game close for most of the first quarter. Helias only trailed by 2 points with less than four minutes left in the quarter, but the Jays scored 12 unanswered points.
Steven Samuels and Jordan Martin had big first half performances for Jefferson City. They scored 17 and 12 points respectively before halftime. Their performances helped the Jays amass a 28 point lead at the half.
The Crusaders could not overcome the deficit in the second half.