LAS VEGAS- Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden is stepping down.
Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as Raiders coach.
This comes as both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have reported on emails that revealed Gruden frequently used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic in emails from 2011 to 2018.
The emails are part of an investigation that stems back to 2011 into the Washington Football Team and potential workplace misconduct. At that time, Gruden was working for ESPN when these emails were sent.
The original email obtained by the Wall Street Journal was sent to a team executive, which the New York Times is stating as the former president of the Football Team, Bruce Allen. The first email obtained by the Wall Street Journal is about the executive director of NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith. Per the Wall Street Journal reporting, Gruden in that email stated Smith had "lips the size of michellin tires".
After Sunday's game, Gruden addressed the email stating "I'm really sorry" and “I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years."
On Monday, the New York Times released a report about more emails that Gruden sent that are being investigated. Per the New York Times, in his emails "He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem," stated the New York Times article.
Gruden also made comments relating to Micheal Sam, the first openly gay player in the NFL who Gruden coached while his second stint in Las Vegas. Sam was also the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the Mizzou Tigers in 2013.
In a statement released by Gruden, he confirmed his resignation stating that he "never meant to hurt anyone."
Jon Gruden released a statement following his resignation as Raiders coach:
In 2018, the Raiders and Gruden agreed to a 10 year, $100 million dollar deal to coach the team for the second time. Gruden was 22-31 in his second stint with the team.
This story is still developing.