FULTON - William Woods University (WWU) announced Julian Mendez as its first head football coach Thursday.
Starting in 2024, football will be played at the university for the first time in its 153-year history.
Mendez will bring 13 years of coaching experience at different levels of college (NAIA, NJCAA, NCAA Division II) and high school (Class 6A Texas high school) football to the Owls, including serving as an associate head coach, offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, according to a news release.
“At William Woods, our vision is one of setting high standards and making progress in all we do as a University, including in academics and athletics,” WWU President Dr. Jeremy Moreland said. “We all agree that Coach Mendez fits well with our vision and is the perfect choice as our inaugural head football coach. We are excited to welcome Coach Mendez into the Owl family of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.”
Mendez currently serves as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Odessa, Texas, High School. Previously, he served as associate head coach/offensive coordinator at Ottawa, Kansas, University from 2019-2022.
Mendez said he is excited to get started and get to know the WWU and Fulton communities.
"I can’t thank President Moreland, Director of Athletics [Steve] Wilson and the rest of the William Woods Family for this amazing opportunity to be the first head football coach in program history,” Mendez said.
In addition to tackle football, WWU announced the addition of women’s flag football, which will begin competition in flag football in 2025. WWU is expected to announce the hiring of a head coach next week.