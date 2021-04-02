Missouri added its second transfer since the end of the season on Friday night when former Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon committed to the Tigers. Gordon announced his commitment on social media.
IMA GIVE IT ALL GOT💛 pic.twitter.com/Lu1illI79l— DaJuan Gordon (@Thatboyquaye) April 3, 2021
Gordon, a Chicago native, spent two seasons at K-State. He played in all 32 games as a true freshman, including 11 starts, in 2019-20. Gordon shot 44.3% from the floor during his true freshman season and averaged 6.3 points per game. He followed that up by averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2020-21, starting 22 of 25 games for the Wildcats.
Gordon had four double-doubles last season as he grew into one of K-State's top rebounders. He had seven or more rebounds in a game six times and was the Wildcats' second leading rebounder on the season.
He was a consensus top-75 player coming out of Chicago's Curie High School three years ago. Gordon was the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year as a senior in 2018-19 when he averaged 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and was one of just 34 players invited to USA Basketball's U-19 World Cup training camp in the summer of 2019.
Gordon joins former Green Bay standout Amari Davis as the second Division 1 player to commit to Missouri this offseason. Davis averaged 17.2 points per game last season at Green Bay and committed to Mizzou last Thursday.