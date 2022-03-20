KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The story first broke on Friday.
Smith-Schuster is signed to a one-year deal worth nearly $11 million. He is only guaranteed to receive $3 million, because the rest of the money is tied to incentives.
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for USC in college. In five seasons with the Steelers, he had 323 receptions for 3,855 receiving yards, and 28 total touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster played only five games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury. In Kansas City, he'll join Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the high-powered Chiefs offense