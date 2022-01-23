KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills in overtime Sunday night in the AFC Divisional Round, 42-36.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a big game on the ground and in the air. He had 7 carries for 69 yards, plus 378 passing yards and 4 total touchdowns, including the game-winner to tight end Travis Kelce in OT.
Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions, for a total of 150 yards. Travis Kelce made 8 receptions, for 96 total yards.
The Bills grabbed an early lead with a rushing touchdown from Devin Singletary on their first drive of the game. Kansas City answered later with a Patrick Mahomes scramble to tie the game, 7-7.
In the second quarter, Mahomes connected with Byron Pringle in the endzone to take a 14-7 lead. Just before halftime, Buffalo's star quarterback Josh Allen connected with receiver Gabriel Davis to tie the game at 14.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was placed in concussion protocol on the opening drive after taking a knee from teammate Jarran Reid. Mathieu was ruled out for the rest of the game.
In the third quarter, Mecole Hardman ran for a 25-yard touchdown, the first rushing touchdown of his career. After a missed extra point, Buffalo's Allen found Davis a second time to keep the game close.
A lively fourth quarter saw four scores in the final two minutes, including a broken postseason record for Buffalo's Gabriel Davis.
Just after the two-minute warning, Allen connected with Davis a third time to take the lead 29-26. Fifty-two seconds later, Tyreek Hill brought in his 4th career postseason touchdown to take the lead back, 33-29.
With 13 seconds to play, Davis scored a 4th receiving touchdown, a NFL postseason record. A few plays later, Harrison Butker tied the game with a 49 yard field goal as regulation expired, sending the game to overtime.
The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and marched down the field quickly for the winning score. Mahomes hit Kelce in the endzone for the game-winning touchdown sending Kansas City to the AFC title game for a fourth straight season.
The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship next week at 2:05 pm CT at Arrowhead Stadium.