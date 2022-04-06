JEFFERSON CITY- A representative for the Kansas City Chiefs shutted down reports that the Chiefs were considering a move to Kansas in a hearing with Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday.
Anne Scharf, director of civic affairs for the team, gave indications to Missouri Senators that the Chiefs had no immediate plans to leave Arrowhead at the moment. The Chiefs have a lease at Arrowhead until 2031.
“Our lease agreement is for nine years,” she told Missouri lawmakers after being asked by one Missouri Senator. “We’re committed to that lease agreement.”
Scharf did tell lawmakers that the Chiefs at the moment plan to commit to a study to see if they should renovate Arrowhead.
“Our first step is to figure out what’s possible at Arrowhead,” she said. “It’s very special to the Hunt family. It’s very special to the community. We know the community has done a lot to support it up till now. It’s 50 years old so we have to do our homework.”
There were reports of the Chiefs being interested in relocating to the Kansas side of Kansas City after Chiefs President Mark Donovan stated that the Chiefs did have discussions about finding a new site in Kansas.
Scharf did indicate that reports about the team receiving offers from Kansas developers were already known to the public, but claimed that the information that was being shared at the NFL owner meetings were reported by local new outlets in the past year. A search by the Kansas City Star found no mention of the Chiefs’ potential relocation.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly did state that she would be willing to spend to bring the Chiefs to Kansas while Governor Mike Parson, who is a longtime Chiefs season ticket holder, did vow to keep the Chiefs in Missouri on Monday.
Sporting KC, the local MLS soccer team, does play on the Kansas side of Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting KC did previously play at Arrowhead Stadium from 1996-2007 until they relocated to their current stadium, which is right near Kansas Speedway, which host two NASCAR races a year.
The hearing came as Missouri Lawmakers were competing to approve sports gambling in the state. The House did pass a bill last month to approve gambling, but the it faces some challenges in the senate as Senators on Wednesday say that they would like to see the bill include a higher tax rate and increased funding to stop problem gamblers.