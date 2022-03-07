KANSAS CITY- The Chiefs are going to franchise tag LT Orlando Brown. The franchise tag would be worth $16.6 million.
Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in April 2021. It is safe to say that his first season with the Chiefs was a massive success. While Brown did miss one game last season, in the 16 games that he did play, he played every offensive snap for the team.
Brown and the Chiefs will now work on getting a contract extension throughout the offseason. They have until July 15th to reach a long-term deal or Brown will play the 2022 season on a one year, Franchise Tag contract. Brown becomes the first player to be given the franchise tag this offseason. Teams have until 3 p.m. CT Tuesday to place the franchise tag on a player.
Safety Jessie Bates III also got franchise tagged on Monday too by the Cincinnati Bengals