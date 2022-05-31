KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current released new renderings on Tuesday for a new soccer stadium specifically designed for a National Women's Soccer League team, according to a press release.
The release stated that the club's goals are to create a state-of-the-art facility which promotes the best player, fan and partner experience possible.
The stadium is projected to feature a total capacity of 11,500 along with in-stadium amenities such as a Concourse Club and Scorecard Bar.
“Elite facilities are an essential part of the future for this team,” team president Allison Howard said. “Our new stadium will be an incredible place for athletes to compete at their highest level and the additional amenities will ensure that Kansas City fans have an experience worthy of the passion they bring to every match.”
The privately-funded project will be the first soccer stadium built specifically for a NWSL team.
As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park.
Generator Studio and Monarch Build are also partners in building the Current's training facility which will open in June of this year. The training facility is privately-funded by team owners and will be located in Riverside.