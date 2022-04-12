COLUMBIA - The Columbia chapter of the Women’s Intersport Network (WIN) hosted its 25th annual luncheon on Tuesday.
Tuesday is also the 50-year anniversary since the creation of Title IX which prevents discrimination on the basis of sex.
The purpose of WIN is to bring awareness to women in sports and to increase attendance to women's sports games while also honoring incredible female athletes each year with a luncheon where a female speaker shares their journey in athletics.
Katie Sowers, the first openly gay and first female to coach in a Super Bowl, served as the keynote speaker.
Sowers began her speech by talking about her own journey to becoming a coach in the NFL. She explained the adversity she faced including being turned down from her first coaching job.
“Success comes when you see those things that happen to you in your life,” Sowers said. “You see it as a part of your path, and you see it as a part of your journey. It's not always gonna go as planned. Your story is big."
Got to chat with @KatieSowers a bit after her speech today. Her advice for young female athletes is simple: "A lot of it has to do with the way you view your narrative, your reality. Seeing setbacks as opportunities for growth." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/laxsvvfeL3— Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) April 12, 2022
The biggest advice Sowers had was to embrace obstacles and believe in yourself. She said she wants to see women continue to make strides in athletics.
"Some key elements that lead to the top potential that these student athletes can really accomplish...a lot has to do with the way you view your narrative and your reality," Sowers said. "Just seeing opportunities and setbacks as opportunities for growth."
In 2017, Sowers moved to San Francisco to serve as an offensive assistant for the 49ers. In 2021, she joined the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program.
Now, Sowers works at Ottawa University as a flag football coach and the director of athletic strategic initiatives.
Sowers said never in her wildest dreams would she ever believe that she would be coaching women on scholarship to play football.
“I thought I was making a difference in the NFL,” Sowers said. “I feel like I'm making a bigger difference now. I'm reaching back to help others. So as you guys move forward, make sure that you don't forget that most important particle people and when you get to the top, reach back down”
Following Sowers’ speech, the WIN in Columbia Committee gave out awards to the top Columbia female athletes. The 2022 awards winners are below:
- Female coach of the year: University of Missouri Softball head coach, Larissa Anderson
- Collegiate sportswoman of the year: Lexi Dickerson from Columbia College Softball
- High school sportswoman of the year: Abby Hay from Rock Bridge baseball and softball
- Youth athlete of the year: Addie Eatherton, Blue Thunder Track Club
- Gladys Stankowski sportswoman of the year: Kristin Walls, marathon runner and owner of Sunlight Family Yoga
- Mentor of the year: Gwen Wilson, Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run
- Inspiration Award: University of Missouri soccer player Kyra Reeves
- Kent Heitholt Memorial Award: Tolton softball coach Taylor Bartlett
- WINner’s Choice Award: Rock Bridge high school girls dance team
The event ended with Sowers signing autographs and taking photos with those in attendance.