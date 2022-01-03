KC Star's Lila Bromberg on Mizzou Hoops

STUDIO 8A- Mizzou beat writer Lila Bromberg from the Kansas City Star joined Ben Arnet on Sunday night to discuss the latest on Mizzou Basketball.  From the Tiger women's monumental upset of #1 South Carolina to the recent struggles by the men's team in rivalry games, Bromberg breaks it all down!

