STUDIO 8A- Mizzou beat writer Lila Bromberg from the Kansas City Star joined Ben Arnet on Sunday night to discuss the latest on Mizzou Basketball. From the Tiger women's monumental upset of #1 South Carolina to the recent struggles by the men's team in rivalry games, Bromberg breaks it all down!
KC Star's Lila Bromberg talks Mizzou hoops on Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
