JEFFERSON CITY- Helias Catholic High School named Kelly Fick as their new head softball coach Monday.
Fick graduated from Helias Catholic in 2007 and previously coached baseball, softball and basketball at Rock Bridge High School.
He returned to Helias in the fall of 2017 as a special education teacher and coach. Fick has assisted coaching football, baseball and softball at Helias.
"Coach Fick recognizes the importance of carrying out our school's mission and vision through athletics, while simultaneously offering a great deal of knowledge to our softball program," Helias Athletic/Activities Director Tom Guinn said in a press release.
Fick and his wife Sarah live in Jefferson City with their son.