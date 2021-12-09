DALLAS- Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is the newest recipent of the Doak Walker award. He beat out Missouri running back Tyler Badie, and Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
The Doak Walker award is given to the best college football running back in the country each season.
Walker III finished the season with the Michigan State Spartans with over 1600 yards and 18 touchdowns. This included five touchdowns in the Spartans rivalry game against in-state opponents and playoff semi-finalists Michigan Wolverines.
While Badie won't add the Walker trophy to his list of achievements, he has received multiple other honors for his impressive season. Badie rushed for a Mizzou single season record 1,604 yards this season with 14 touchdowns. This included multiple 200 yard rushing games this season.
So far, Badie was named on the second team All-American from CBS/247 Sports. He was also named as the first team running back for the 2021 All-SEC selections. Badie was also named the SEC scholar athlete of the year.
Badie and the Tigers have one more chance to add a win in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army on December 22nd on 7:00 PM in Fort Worth Texas.