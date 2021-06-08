Mizzou Softball senior Cayla Kessinger confirmed on Tuesday evening that she is returning to the program for a second Senior season. Kessinger is taking advantage of the NCAA's ruling that granted all student athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that Kessinger was returning, a report confirmed by a Mizzou spokesperson to KOMU 8 Sports on Monday evening.
#greatgrannyszn pic.twitter.com/0ndV8Bx3sq— caykess (@caylakessinger) June 9, 2021
Kessinger said in a Twitter post, "After taking some time to think and talk to my family and coaches, I have decided to come back, finish my education and be a part of this team in whatever role that is needed. It was too hard to say goodbye."
Kessinger will be a rare sixth year athlete in college sports. She missed the entire 2019 season with multiple injuries. She returned to lead Mizzou in hitting during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Kessinger followed that up with career-highs in homeruns (14) and RBI (34) during the 2021 season.