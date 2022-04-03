COLUMBIA - 5th year senior Kimberly Wert took sole possession of Missouri's all-time career home run record, hitting her 48th home run in a Tiger uniform Friday night against South Carolina.
The 15-year-old record of 47 home runs was set in 2007 by Jen Bruck.
Wert has spent the past four years at Mizzou, coming over from Hofstra University with head coach Larissa Anderson when she was hired at Missouri.
"She gave me a call and said, 'Look, I'm going to the SEC, basically, do you want to come?'," Wert recalls. "I was like, yeah let's do it!"
But the history between Anderson and Wert goes all the way back to Wert's little league days.
"I mean when I first saw her I could tell you the exact field in Binghamton, New York. She was playing shortstop and she made a Derek Jeter in the 5-6 hole and threw across the diamond and when the ball came out of her hand, she continued to the dugout because she knew the kid was out at first base," Anderson said.
"Right away I said, I need that kid on my team."
Wert, from Virginia, went under-recruited at the power five level and got her chance to play collegiate ball for Anderson at Hofstra, and then made it to the power five her sophomore year when they flew across the country together to Missouri.
In her sophomore season in 2019, Wert hit a personal season-high 19 home runs, which she still has yet to top.
Wert's junior year was cut short by the beginning of COVID-19, and she hit only three home runs in that abbreviated season.
In Mizzou's NCAA Super Regional season run in 2021, Wert posted 17 home runs on the year. And thus far in 2022, she launched nine out of the park, putting her atop the Mizzou leaderboard.
"I'm just so unbelievably proud of her," Anderson, who says Wert is like a daughter to her, said. "You have a kid that hardly was recruited by any Power Five schools and went to a mid-major, and then now is one of the best hitters breaking records at Mizzou."
If it were not for the bond between Anderson and Wert, the fifth year may have never even suited up in a Mizzou uniform, let alone break a program record.
"She believed in me from the start. She wouldn't have brought me here if she didn't think I could make a difference," Wert said.
Possibly even more impressive than breaking the record alone is how efficiently she did it.
2019 and 2021 accounted for 75 percent of her career home runs at Mizzou. If they had been able to play a full 2020 season, it is likely that she would have broken the record in just three years as a Tiger.
Wert now exclusively serves as the designated player for Mizzou because of long term injuries. But Anderson said that has not slowed her down from being the hardest working player on the team.
"Her name's always going to be in the record books and everyone who's going to come through this program is going to want to beat Kim Wert."