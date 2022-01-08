COLUMBIA — The Tigers' home SEC opener against Alabama proved to be a good one for Tigers fans, as Missouri upset No. 15 Alabama 92-86.
Kobe Brown was locked in today, posting a career-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 13 rebounds. His little brother Kaleb Brown had a career-high three rebounds and two assists in a career-high 18 minutes.
"I'm really happy for Kobe scoring the ball, and I thought he did well," head coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game. "But I'm just as happy for Kaleb, a guy that hadn't played a lot. It doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but I thought he had a tremendous floor game, facilitating, making plays, directing traffic, defending, being physical without fouling. So proud of him because often times, you can lose yourself when not playing, but he stayed the course."
The Tigers hadn’t played a game since their loss to Kentucky on Dec. 29, as COVID-19 protocols postponed their game originally scheduled for Wednesday against Mississippi State. Although the Tigers were without Amari Davis, Anton Brookshire and Yaya Keita, Martin said the team did well to stay in basketball shape after an intense week of practice.
"We have a ways to go as a team, but I think we've made tremendous strides especially in this week or so," Martin said. "We've had a chance to practice and get better, and I thought our guys came with their hard hats. They worked hard. They took me back to my old school days of just really getting after it."
The Tigers opened up the game with a quick 9-0 run thanks to strong shooting from Kobe Brown, who quickly established himself at all three levels. Alabama would go on to drain three straight three-pointers to take the lead from the Tigers, which went back and forth throughout the first half.
Kobe Brown had 15 points and six rebounds just before picking up his second foul with three minutes left in the first half.
“I hate getting two fouls early in the game," Brown said. "So, I've got to work on that... my team needs me to do whatever I can on the floor."
The Tigers went into the locker room down 43-40, but they quickly put up points in the opening minutes of the second half to lead Alabama 56-49 at the first media timeout. Missouri shot just under 50% from the field and were 9-of-24 (37.5%) from 3PT range, both significantly higher than the team's season rates.
Mizzou led by as much as 18 points in the second half, but the crowd started to get a little nervous after Kobe Brown picked up his fourth foul. He played the final six minutes of the game without fouling, helping the Tigers hold onto the lead while facing a surge of Crimson Tide offense.
Jarron "Boogie" Coleman, Javon Pickett and Dajuan Gordon powered the Missouri offense down the stretch. Coleman finished with 18 points, while Pickett and Gordon each posted 15 points.
Missouri improved to 7-7 and 1-1 in SEC play with the win. The Tigers will next take the court on Wednesday, Jan. 12, when they'll face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville at 8 p.m.