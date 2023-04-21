COLUMBIA- For the third time in her career, Mizzou pitcher Laurin Krings threw a no-hitter as the Tigers topped North Texas 1-0 on Friday night to open their three game series.
🚨NO HITTER ALERT🚨Lots of hugs for @LaurinKrings after the last of her career-high 17 K's for her 3rd career no-no in a 1-0 #Mizzou win over UNT. pic.twitter.com/5tMxMyWoQ9— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 22, 2023
The "no-no" joined Krings' other unblemished outings, both in the 2022 season: a no-hitter against Bethune-Cookman last February and a perfect game against Bradley less than a month later.
The only North Texas baserunners came on an error and a fielder's choice to start the 6th inning. Krings rebounded with two of her career-high 17 strikeouts to keep the Mean Green hitless and off the scoreboard.
Mizzou provided just enough offense to support Krings' stellar effort. Julia Crenshaw's 2nd inning solo homerun was the game's only offense. North Texas limited the Tigers to just three hits.
The Tigers and Mean Green resume their three game series on Saturday at 3 pm at Mizzou Stadium.