Larissa Anderson one on one on her Mizzou Softball's NCAA Regional

For the first time since the 2016 season the Missouri Softball team will host a NCAA Regional.  The 8th seeded Tigers will face UIC on Friday at 3:30 pm.  Northern Iowa and Iowa State will square off in the other game on the opening day of the Columbia Regional on Friday at 1 pm. 

NCAA Regionals are double-elimination tournaments with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals.  As the 8th seed in the entire Tournament the Tigers would host in the Super Regionals should they advance.

Mizzou Softball to host first Regional since 2016

Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson joined Ben Arnet one on one Sunday night on Sports Xtra to discuss her surprise at Mizzou's seeding, how excited the Tigers are to host and more.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you