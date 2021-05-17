For the first time since the 2016 season the Missouri Softball team will host a NCAA Regional. The 8th seeded Tigers will face UIC on Friday at 3:30 pm. Northern Iowa and Iowa State will square off in the other game on the opening day of the Columbia Regional on Friday at 1 pm.
NCAA Regionals are double-elimination tournaments with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals. As the 8th seed in the entire Tournament the Tigers would host in the Super Regionals should they advance.
Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson joined Ben Arnet one on one Sunday night on Sports Xtra to discuss her surprise at Mizzou's seeding, how excited the Tigers are to host and more.