Former Mizzou basketball star Laurence Bowers sat down with Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss Mizzou Hoops. Bowers talked about program-building at Mizzou and the use of NIL in college basketball. Watch Sports Xtra with Ben Arnet, Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m. on KOMU 8.
Laurence Bowers talks Mizzou Hoops on Sports Xtra
Jake Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Columbia
37°F
Cloudy
46°F / 37°F
© Copyright 2022 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.