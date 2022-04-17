Former Mizzou basketball star Laurence Bowers sat down with Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss Mizzou Hoops. Bowers talked about program-building at Mizzou and the use of NIL in college basketball. Watch Sports Xtra with Ben Arnet, Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m. on KOMU 8. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.