Blue Tigers win 76-57 against Missouri Southern, extending its win streak to 3.

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln Blue Tigers hosted Missouri Southern Lions in men's basketball at Jason Gym on Thursday night. 

Heading into this matchup, Lincoln was 13-5. These teams played against each other 10 days prior in Joplin where the Blue Tigers won 84-82 in a tight game.

Both squads started out slow, due to missed shots and forced turnovers. Lincoln jumped out to a 13-5 lead around the 12 minute mark. The Blue Tigers were up the entire 1st half. Missouri Southern would tie the game with a minute left and took the lead 30 seconds later. The Lions led 26-24 at halftime.

However, this was a tale of two halves. With 10 minutes remaining, the score was 43-43 and then Lincoln shifted all the momentum. The Blue Tigers went on a 15-2 run and Missouri Southern didn't have an answer for their scoring surge. Lincoln beat the Lions 76-57, winning their third straight game and improving to 14-5.

Lincoln's Artese Stapleton led all scorers with 24 points; Stapleton's teammates: DJ Richardson, Sai Witt, and Sam Rautins combined for 44 points on 17/17 from the free throw line.

The Blue Tigers face Pittsburg State next at home on Saturday in its Coaches vs. Cancer Think Pink Game. 

