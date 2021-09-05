Lincoln University's head football coach Malik Hoskins wanted his team to get bigger. His new defensive front shows how far he will go to make it happen.
"Just took a plane, my first ride was 8 hours," Freshman defensive lineman Malaefono Ale said.
Ale left his friends and family in Pearl City, Hawaii, traveling over 4000 miles to Jefferson City after being recruited by Lincoln. He is one of five players from the Polynesian Islands recently added to the Blue Tigers' squad.
"Us 'Poly Boys' want to come in here and be the spark, or the lighter that ignites this team," Lincoln Freshman defensive lineman Tevita Tongotea said.
Tongotea, Ale, and cousins Stanley Mageo and Samuel Amituanai make up the four "Poly Boys" on the active roster. Head coach Malik Hoskins said the team's fifth Polynesian player is ineligible this season, but will join the team next year.
They call themselves the Poly boys. Together, they hope to turn Lincoln University @BlueTigerFB into a winning culture. They suit up in Jeff City at 6pm tonight for the first time since leaving their homes in the Polynesian Islands. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eteWC8x8z7— Bradley Davis (@DdavisBradley) September 2, 2021
Each had to leave their culture and community behind to be a part of Lincoln football.
"It was a big change, coming out here and leaving family. All I know is Hawaii back at home. It's a big difference coming to here, not seeing the same people I see every day," Tongotea said. "I miss my rice back at home. My rice, my barbecue, my loco moco all that. My musubi."
Their sacrifices gave Hoskins the size he was looking for, over 1000 pounds up front between the four freshman. The Poly Boys make up a quarter of his Freshman Defensive class in a state where only .2% of the population is Pacific Islander. Hoskins wanted to improve his odds.
"In order for us to get bigger, we had to do something different," Hoskins said. "How about recruiting kids from the America Samoa, Hawaii."
Hoskins is not the first to shift his recruiting focus to the Polynesian islands. Programs like BYU have been pulling talent from across the Pacific for years. Hoskins saw the advantages.
"We know who we are competing against when it comes to recruiting," Hoskins said. "How can we get bigger, and not have to compete every time when we go into these schools?"
Hoskins said he wanted to do something different. Lincoln football could use the change.
"A lot of teams look down on us, underestimating us," Mageo said.
The Blue Tigers have won 17 games since 2009. It's highest win season, just three games.
"We know Lincoln football has a pretty bad past," Ale said. "All the boys, we all have the same mindset on wanting to change the culture at Lincoln University, and that's what we plan on doing in the future."
The why became clear. Then it just came down to the how.
"It was initially coach Carlo's idea," Hoskins said.
Defensive Coordinator Casey Carlo joined Lincoln from his previous role as an assistant coach at Missouri Southern State University. Hoskins said Carlo had double digit Polynesian players on his old team.
"He's the one that had the contact, so he made the connection, and here we go," Hoskins said.
They reached out across the Pacific. It was life altering for Mageo and Amituanai.
"We were actually planning on just getting a job and going to work because we didn't have anyone looking at us from college until coach Carlo called," Mageo said. "Right after that, we just had a zoom call, hopped on a plane and came here to Jeff City."
The Poly boys are here. They aspire to establish a winning culture at Lincoln, but they are not interested in leaving their own behind.
"We're not looking to change for anything. We're looking to just come here and play ball," Mageo said. "We're just trying to expand the culture, to represent the culture."
All four agree they have a tough road ahead but are ready to put Lincoln football on the map.