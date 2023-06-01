JEFFERSON CITY – Lincoln University announced head coaches for its baseball and men's and women's soccer teams Thursday.
The university announced in January it would join the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and add baseball and soccer to its athletics department.
Grant Reynolds will serve as the head baseball coach, Sammy Samuels will coach the men's soccer team, and Leah Stringer will be coach the women's soccer team.
“I am excited to welcome Grant, his wife Erin, and their daughters Hannah, Eleanor, Madelyn, and Claire; Sammy, his wife Theresa, and their son, Mali; and Leah all to the Ambush!” Dr. Kevin Wilson, vice president of advancement and athletics at LU, said. “They all bring different experiences to the table, but share one thing in common: a deep desire to promote student success on the field, in the community and in life. I look forward to seeing them lead our respective programs against our GLVC and HBCU peers as well as the rest of the country!”
Reynolds was a member of the Oakland Athletics' minor league affiliates from 2003 to 2005, formerly served as the head coach of Ohio Christian, an NAIA program, and has served stints as an assistant coach at Wheaton and Davenport.
Samuels served as the head coach at the University of Maine at Fort Kent from 2018 to 2023 and led the team to the 2022 United States Collegiate Athletics Association national championship. Samuels played collegiately at the university and was enshrined in the school's hall of fame in 2016.
Stringer has familiarity with Missouri and the NCAA Division II as she has been on the coaching staff at Missouri Western since joining the program in 2020. Stringer helped lead the program to their highest national ranking in program history, as they were able to peak at No. 13 in the nation in 2021. She also helped the Griffons improve its winning percentage from .306 in the fall of 2019 to .708 in the spring of 2021.
Both of Lincoln's soccer programs are set to begin competing in the fall of 2024 as members of the GLVC. The Blue Tiger baseball team will play its first season as a member of the GLVC in the spring of 2025.