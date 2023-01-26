JEFFERSON CITY − Starting in the 2024-25 school year, Lincoln University will become the newest institution in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The university held a press conference Thursday morning announcing the big move. The Blue Tigers have been part of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association since 2010.
"I'm excited, I didn't sleep last night," LU President John B. Moseley said.
Not only are the Blue Tigers joining a new conference, but baseball and men and women's soccer are also being added to the university's athletics department.
"It's a perfect fit for us and the student population we serve," LU Board of Curators President Victor Pasley said.
For the past two years, Pasley said curators have been discussing the need to join an athletic conference that is "more appropriately aligned in LU's size and values."
"Joining this conference creates a level playing field for our sports programs," Pasley said. "Which allows us to be more competitive.
The conference includes the following schools:
- William Jewell College (Liberty, Missouri)
- Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Missouri)
- Truman State University (Kirksville, Missouri)
- Drury University (Springfield, Missouri)
- Southwest Baptist University (Bolivar, Missouri)
- Maryville University (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Missouri S&T (Rolla, Missouri)
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
- McKendree University (Lebanon, Illinois)
- University of Illinois - Springfield (Illinois)
- Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois)
- Lewis University (Romeoville, Illinois)
- University of Indianapolis (Indiana)
"The curators believe a successful athletic program impacts the entire university and communities in a positive way," Pasley said.
Moseley said their goal is to have coaches hired for the new teams by June 1.