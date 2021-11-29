JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln football announced a new coach Monday at a press conference.
Jermaine Gales will take the helm for the Blue Tigers in the 2022 season. Gales most recently served as the associate head coach from Bluefield State, which for 40 years did not have a football program. The team had a winning record in their first season back this fall, according to a press release.
Gales said he hopes he can turn the Blue Tigers from going from a 0-10 record in 2021 into a winning program like he helped do at Bluefield State.
“My glass half full approach is what this university needs at this time,” Gales said. “I don't see it as a big challenge. I simply see it as an opportunity.”
Kevin Wilson, vice president of Advancement, Athletics and Campus Recreation, said Gales is the right leader to move LU forward.
"Despite limited resources, he's recruited high-level student-athletes who became alumni and productive citizens, maximized talent to achieve what others thought to be improbable, and engineered successful programs,” Wilson said in a press release. “I look forward to celebrating many milestones with Coach Gales at the helm."
Gales said he plans to find talent in the Mid-Missouri area and have an inside out approach for recruiting.
"I am going to go search the far corners of the world for student athletes where they will come in here and make a difference," Gales said. "But it has to start from here in Jefferson City."
Gales adds he is not here to promise a number of wins but will promise to establish a culture for generations to come.