JEFFERSON CITY - A new golf facility is coming to Lincoln University.
The Lincoln University Athletic Department announced a gift Tuesday night from the KWAME foundation that will renovate the university's golf facility.
Per the announcement, the new renovations will include the installation of two fully interactive golf simulators, improved flooring, lockers for LU golfers and other equipment.
The KWAME foundation "is recognized as a preeminent Construction Management firm. As a construction management firm, KWAME focuses on providing our clients with detailed, project leadership and service in construction management. KWAME takes pride in delivering projects on-time and on budget while demonstrating expertise and execution of project goals." per their website.
"We could not be more excited to commemorate the KWAME Foundation's historic commitment to the only HBCU men's and women's golf programs in the state of Missouri," said Dr. Kevin Wilson, Vice President for Advancement, Athletics and Campus Recreation. "Similar to emerging groups of philanthropists across the country, the KWAME Foundation is passionate about providing our students with access to the game of golf and equipping them with the tools to compete with anyone."