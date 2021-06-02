OZARK- The Linn Wildcats cruised into the Class 3 Baseball State Championship game with a 10-0 "run-rule" win in 6 innings on Wednesday against Elsberry.
Andrew Hueste threw a complete game shutout while the offense busted the game open early. A RBI double by Matthew Nenninger in the 3rd inning made it 3-0 Linn. Austin McKim added to the Wildcat lead a number of times, going 3-3 at the plate and driving in 3 runs.
The Wildcats advanced to face St. Pius X on Thursday at 1:30 pm for the State Championship.
In Class 4 the Blair Oaks Falcons advanced to the State Title game with a much closer victory over Hollister, 3-2. The Falcons grabbed 3 runs in the 2nd inning in unique ways.
When Levi Haney got caught in a rundown between 1st and 2nd base Ian Nolph snuck home and beat a throw with a head-first slide to make it 1-0. Moments later Haney took Hollister by surprise when he swiped home after a throw down to 1st base following a strike. Blair Oaks scored its third and final run on a wild pitch.
Wil Libbert pitched 5 1/3 innings of shut-out baseball and the Falcon bullpen hung on despite Hollister getting the tying run on-base in the 7th inning.
Blair Oaks advances to face Kennett in the Class 4 Final. KOMU 8 Sports will have live updates of Thursday's games on Twitter @KOMUSports. Catch highlights and postgame reaction Thursday on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and on komu.com.