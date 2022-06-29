JEFFERSON CITY − Local basketball coach Tony Phillips died in his sleep Tuesday, according to current Jefferson City head basketball coach Josh Buffington.

Phillips was recently hired as the head girls basketball coach for New Bloomfield after serving as head boys coach at Jefferson City the last two years. He also planned to help coach softball at New Bloomfield.

Before coaching at JCHS, he was the head girls basketball coach at Southern Boone. 

Buffington tweeted the news Wednesday morning and said Phillips had a "huge heart."

Phillips was a New Bloomfield graduate and planned to reach MS math this fall, according to the district.

The Jays basketball and baseball teams tweeted their condolences shortly after Buffington's post.

