JEFFERSON CITY − Local basketball coach Tony Phillips died in his sleep Tuesday, according to current Jefferson City head basketball coach Josh Buffington.
Phillips was recently hired as the head girls basketball coach for New Bloomfield after serving as head boys coach at Jefferson City the last two years. He also planned to help coach softball at New Bloomfield.
Before coaching at JCHS, he was the head girls basketball coach at Southern Boone.
Buffington tweeted the news Wednesday morning and said Phillips had a "huge heart."
Received word yesterday that former JC Jay Head Coach, Tony Phillips, passed away in his sleep. We lost a friend, a teammate, a colleague. Loved TP and his entire family all the way back to our playing days together. Prayers for the family during this time. Tony had a huge heart.— Josh Buffington (@BuffingtonJosh) June 29, 2022
Phillips was a New Bloomfield graduate and planned to reach MS math this fall, according to the district.
The Jays basketball and baseball teams tweeted their condolences shortly after Buffington's post.
We are at a loss of words. Our guys loved Coach P. He loved his players like they were his own. We will miss you but never forget you TP. Prayers to all the family from our Program. He was a man of faith, loved his family, and had a big heart. RIP Coach. https://t.co/783FWdqDcX— JC Jays Basketball (@JeffCityHoops) June 29, 2022
We found out last night that Coach, Tony Phillips, passed away in his sleep. Tony was an exceptional baseball coach, with a heart of gold. His passion for baseball and for the players didn’t go unnoticed. He was a great coach and friend. Prayers for his family at this time🙏🏻— Jeff City Jays Baseball (@jcjays_baseball) June 29, 2022