Several local high school girls basketball teams advanced in the State Tournament with Sectional wins on Wednesday night.
Rock Bridge picked up a road victory over Wentzville-Holt. The Bruins were red hot from the outside, knocking down several three-pointers, as they defeated Holt 46-24. Rock Bridge advances in Class 6 to face Incarnate Word on Saturday.
Jefferson City has been one of the top girls basketball teams in the state in 2021 and the Jays advanced with ease on Wednesday. Jeff City took down Springfield-Central on the road 74 to 53. The Jays will host another Springfield school, Kickapoo, on Saturday at 1 pm at Fleming Fieldhouse.
In Macon a pair of Mid-Mo schools clashed in Class 4. Boonville extended its 10 game winning streak to 11 with a 64-52 win over Macon. The Pirates have been another Show-Me State powerhouse this season, improving to 24-2 on the season. Boonville will take on Westminster Christian Academy for a spot in the Final Four on Saturday 1 pm in Boonville.
And the Blair Oaks Falcons moved on in Class 4 with a 62-46 win over the Eldon Mustangs. The Falcons will face Mt. Vernon on the road Saturday with a spot in the State semi-finals on the line.