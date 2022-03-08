Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is on the move in one of the biggest NFL trades in years. Lock is headed to the Seattle Seahawks as part of a package to bring 9-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will also get tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks from Denver in the trade. In the deal Seattle will get two 1st round picks, two 2nd round picks and a 5th round pick while the Broncos will get a 4th round pick in addition to Wilson, per ESPN's report. Denver NBC affiliate KUSA-TV confirmed the trade after ESPN first reported the deal.
Lock has been with the Broncos since they drafted him out of Mizzou three years ago. Denver had hoped Lock would be their franchise quarterback for years but he struggled to find consistency. Ultimately Lock completed 59% of his passes and threw for 4,740 yards over parts of three seasons in Denver, including 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Wilson made 9 Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with Seattle, leading the Seahawks to a pair of Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Lock is Missouri's second all-time leading passer behind only Chase Daniel.