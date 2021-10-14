COLUMBIA - Logboat Brewing Co. released a new beer on Thursday honoring Norm Stewart, the winningest coach in Mizzou basketball history.
The beer, called "Stormin' Norman Golden Ale", was created after 2 years of Logboat working with Stewart.
Logboat described the golden ale as an "easy drinking, crisp and crushable beverage".
Logboat partnered with Hawthorn Bank for the project and says a portion of the sales of the beer will be donated to the Norm Stewart Foundation and will help sports organizations across the state.
The beer is available on Thursday in the Logboat taproom and will hit the shelves of stores across the state starting next week.