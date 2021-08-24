BATON ROUGE − The University of Louisiana will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at its football games this year.
LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.
The policy will be in effect beginning Sept. 11 for the home football opener against McNeese State.
A news release from the athletics department states the decision comes after consultation - and support from - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU's Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.
“We have the best fans in college football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Tiger Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” Woodward said. “When our fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community. We are confident our fans will do the same, and I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today.”
LSU also requires its entire student body, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or they must be tested for COVID on a regular basis. Students can submit proof of their vaccination or formally opt out via an exemption/waiver form.