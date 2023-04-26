MACC debuts new ballfields after 18 months of construction

MOBERLY — Moberly Area Community College and Moberly Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate its new ballfields at Howard Hills Athletic Complex.
The celebration comes after 18 months of construction to bring new activities and opportunities to MACC.
The renovations were made possible through a partnership agreement with the City of Moberly and Moberly Parks and Recreation for MACC's baseball and softball programs that started this school year. Some of the renovations included constructing dugouts and creating bull pens and batting cages.
Troy Bock, director of Moberly Parks and Recreation, said the project is a example of a "win-win partnership" between MACC and the City of Moberly.
"[The partnership] will bring new activity and opportunities to MACC while bringing new activity to the Howard Hills Athletic Complex late winter through spring," Bock said in a news release.
MACC softball season is held in the fall, and baseball is held in the spring.
To view their roster, coaches' information, and schedule and more, head to MACC's athletics website.