MOBERLY - Christopher Fletcher has been named the baseball coach of the Greyhound Baseball Program at Moberly Area Community College (MACC).
A native of Moberly, Fletcher is a 2008 graduate of Moberly High School.
Following his playing career at Moberly High School, Fletcher played collegiate baseball at North Central Missouri College (2009-10) and William Woods University (2010-12).
As head Greyhound baseball coach, Fletcher will begin competitive NJCAA Division II play during the 2022-23 school year. Fletcher served as head baseball coach at William Woods University since 2019 after serving as assistant coach there from 2015-19.
“We had an outstanding pool of candidates, but Chris just stood out on his baseball knowledge, success as collegiate baseball coach and tremendous enthusiasm along with vision for our program. I’m very appreciative to Dr. Lashley and our Board of Trustees for this addition to our athletic program and looking forward to the leadership of Chris Fletcher as we begin this journey," MACC Athletic Director Patrick Smith said.
