KANSAS CITY- Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the fifth player of the week award of his career on Wednesday. Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 416 yard, 5 touchdown performance against the Jets on Sunday.
"Any time you’re honored in a league like this with the player of the week, I mean there’s a lot of guys that have had great weeks this week," said Mahomes at his weekly press conference.
"That’s special to me and it’s something that you have to take the same honor from the beginning to the end of your career because you know that don’t come all the time and you have to really go out there and earn it every single week.”
Mahomes credited his teammates with helping to make the Chiefs' offense so potent. Mahomes threw touchdowns to four different receivers in Sunday's win over the Jets.
That’s what’s so special about our locker room is that no one’s trying to ask for the ball, no one’s saying ‘I need to get these catches or these run attempts,’ everybody wants to win and they understand that they’re going to get a shot and when they do, they’re going to capitalize on that opportunity.”
The Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday at noon.