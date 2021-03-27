Mark Smith became the latest Missouri player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, a Mizzou source confirmed on Saturday afternoon. Smith played three seasons at Missouri after starting his career at Illinois. He will have one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year due to the pandemic.
Smith was one of the SEC's top three-point shooters as a Sophomore in 2018-19 when he made 43.6% of his three's during his first season as a Tiger. He averaged 10.3 points per game over this three seasons in a Mizzou uniform.
Smith joins Parker Braun and Xavier Pinson as soon-to-be former Tigers who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.