COLUMBIA- Speaking for the first time since an offseason of upheaval began across college basketball, Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin heaped praise upon the new additions to his program. Mizzou has added transfers Amari Davis, DeJuan Gordon and Jarron "Boogie" Coleman in recent weeks.
"No question toughness, no question toughness," said Martin of DeJuan Gordon. "A desire to defend, a guy that can get a double-double on the perimeter."
"He's a guy that brings an edge to your program, which I think we need."
Two of Missouri's three transfer additions come from mid-major conferences. Amari Davis and Boogie Coleman starred in the Horizon League and Mid-America Conference, respectively. Martin is excited about the possibilities for both players in his program after former mid-major stars like Kassius Robertson (Canisius) and Dru Smith (Evansville) found fast success at Mizzou.
"I think the proof is in the pudding when you're taking about Kassius and Dru Smith," said Martin. "Dru Smith never made a first or second team (all-conference) at Evansville. Now he's in the SEC, I thought he should have been a two-time SEC first-teamer. And you're talking about Kassius, who made first team (All-SEC)."
"If you can play you can play. I've never been caught up in levels," said Martin.
"In Amari's case and even in Boogie Coleman's they had coaches in their league call us about them and and say those are talented players because they score and they can do what they do."
While Mizzou has welcomed three key additions through the transfer process the Tigers have also seen six players leave the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal. There are over 1,300 Division 1 players currently in the portal. Martin said on Wednesday that players have a right to transfer and the departures do not bother him.
"I think it's a great opportunity," said Martin of players both leaving and coming to his program. "I think it's a great thing on both sides because, again, if it's a rule then give guys the opportunity to do what they want to do. If they want to go somewhere and play and be successful and have whatever it is they're looking for then give them the right to do that."
With the NCAA expected to adopt a permanent rule allowing student athletes one transfer without sitting out a year Martin does not anticipate seeing offseasons with as much player movement as the sport has seen lately.
"I think it's exciting," said Martin. "I don't thing there's anything wrong with it because it's a rule and you're not breaking laws."
"I just say to young men, make sure you're doing it for the right reason. Find a place and go to play, however you want to play and do that. But work toward whether it's your degree or masters, whatever that is, work toward that."
Missouri still has two open scholarships available. Martin said the program is actively searching for scoring and an interior presence to sure up the roster before the 2021-22 season.
"Any time you can add scoring, if it fits what you want to do, you always want to add that," said Martin. "I think also interior action and activity."
"We just want a guy that can play in the interior, a physical brand, a level of toughness, experience. All those sorts of things. But scoring, no question about it. You can always add that."
Mizzou's three departing seniors, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mitchell Smith either have signed or will sign with agents to play professional basketball and will not return next season. The Tigers will only return three players from last season meaning building team chemistry over the offseason will a priority this Summer.
"Oh I love it," said Martin. "I love the challenge of it. Just because I've always enjoyed the practice."