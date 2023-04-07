COLUMBIA - Missouri Baseball win 5-4 on a walk off against Vanderbilt in game two of the series.
Entering the game, MU is hot at home going 11-3 on the season. However, the Tigers looked to snap a four game losing skid and to rebound from Thursday's 7-6 loss against Vandy.
The Tigers went on a ninth-inning rally. The inning began with singles from Hank Zeisler, Dylan Leach and Justin Colon. With the bases loaded, Matt Garcia came up, hitting an RBI single to score two runs and to walk it off for the Tigers.
Early on, the Commodores got to pitcher MU Rorik Maltrud as Vandy hit a RBI double and a RBI single to make the score 2-0 in the first.
MU responded back with a Ty Wilmsmeyer homerun to tie the game.
Vandy was not done yet as they would score two runs more in the fourth.
The Tigers would attempt to come back. This comeback included Juju Stevens' double to score Wilmsmeyer in the fifth inning and the ninth inning walk-off rally mentioned earlier.
On the pitching side:
MU's Maltrud went seven innings facing 26 batters and throwing 102 pitches. He gave up five hits, allowed four runs and struck out seven batters.
Zach Franklin would come in for the Tigers to relief pitch for two innings, facing 12 batters, tossing 40 pitches and only allowing one hit. He earns the win, moving to a 5-2 record on the season.
Hunter Owen pitched for the Commodores and he faced 22 batters and tossed 96 pitches. Owen gave up four hits, allowed three runs and struck out seven strikeouts.
For the rest of the game, Vandy's Sam Hliboki would pitch in relief. He faced 13 batters, tossed 54 pitches, gave up four hits including the game winning hit and struck out four batters.
Missouri and Vandy will play a rubber game tomorrow at 2 p.m. MU snaps a four game losing streak. The Tigers also move to a 20-10 overall record and a 4-7 conference record.