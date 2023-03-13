MEXICO- Mexico hosted Southern Boone and Fulton for some scrimmage play this afternoon. Despite the cold weather, The girls played with full effort.
With the soccer seasoning starting on Friday, the teams felt like today's scrimmages were needed.
"There is no better way to figure things out than to play somebody else. It seems like when you play yourself, everybody is always a little timid," said Southern Boone Head Coach Wade Vandelicht.
Southern Boone had four players out due to the state basketball final four this week, giving the Falcons more time to focus on the younger players.
"We are still figuring a lot of things out," said Vandelicht. "We had a lot of younger players that we were rotating in and out. Just trying to see where people work best."
Fulton's KeAsia Galbreath showcased her athleticism in today's games. She sprints down the field with two Bulldogs chasing her but breaks through and goes for the goal. The kick looked good, but it hit the goalpost.
Mexico's start athlete Claire Hudson gets a yellow card in the game's first few minutes as she drives through Fulton on her way to the goalpost.
Mexico's first game will be March 17, against Jefferson City at 6:30 p.m. Southern Boone will play at Lebanon Kickoff Tournament, and Fulton will compete at the Warrenton Tournament this weekend.