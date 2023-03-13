MEXICO − Mexico hosted Southern Boone and Fulton for some scrimmage play Monday afternoon. Despite the cold weather, the girls played with full effort.
With the soccer seasoning starting on Friday, the teams felt like Monday's scrimmages were needed.
"There is no better way to figure things out than to play somebody else. It seems like when you play yourself, everybody is always a little timid," Southern Boone Head Coach Wade Vandelicht said.
Southern Boone had four players out due to the state basketball final four this week, giving the Falcons more time to focus on the younger players.
"We are still figuring a lot of things out," Vandelicht said. "We had a lot of younger players that we were rotating in and out. Just trying to see where people work best."
Fulton's KeAsia Galbreath showcased her athleticism in Monday's games. She sprinted down the field with two Bulldogs chasing her but broke through and went for the goal. The kick looked good, but it hit the goalpost.
Mexico's Claire Hudson got a yellow card in the game's first few minutes as she drove through Fulton on her way to the goalpost.
Mexico's first game will be March 17, against Jefferson City at 6:30 p.m. Southern Boone will play at Lebanon Kickoff Tournament, and Fulton will compete at the Warrenton Tournament this weekend.