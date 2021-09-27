DENVER- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that former Father Tolten Trailblazer and Mizzou Tiger Michael Porter Jr. signed a five-year, $207 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2021
For Porter to hit that $207 million, he needs to make one of the three All-NBA team this upcoming season. If he does not, he will get $172 million.
Porter, a Columbia native was a star for Father Tolton. In his senior season for the Trailblazers he averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 blocks. When he signed for Mizzou in 2017, he was the number two player coming out of high school in the nation according to ESPN's rankings.
But a major back injury limited Porter's time as a Tiger. Porter only played three games for the Tigers, and only started in the Tigers NCAA tournament loss in the 2017-2018 season against Florida State.
After his short stint as a Tiger, Porter declared for the draft in 2018. Porter ended up being drafted number 14th by the Nuggets.
After not playing in his first year in Denver because of that back injury, Porter has seen his role increase in Denver. Just last season Porter Jr. averaged 31 minutes, 19 points, and 7 total rebounds.
Porter Jr. now joins three other players in his draft class in getting a max rookie contract extension. Those other players are Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous- Alexander.
Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets are set to kick off the season against last year's runner up the Phoenix Suns on October 20th.