COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou player and Columbia native, Michael Porter Jr. announced he is creating his own AAU basketball team, MPJ Elite, in Columbia.
Porter, who moved to Columbia in fifth grade, says it was difficult to be on a good competitive basketball team without driving to St. Louis or Kansas City regularly.
Porter says his program is a way to give local kids the exposure they need. This is something Porter found difficult when he and his family moved to Columbia.
The Nuggets player says it has always been a goal of his — to give back to the community and help kids who are growing up in the same area he did. He also says he plans on being very involved within the program and looks to be a resource for young players.
The program is fully sponsored by Puma, the brand that has sponsored Porter since he was drafted in 2018. Puma will work with the program and provide basketball gear, clothing and shoes to players and teams.
“This is something my family and I have been working on for a while,” Porter said. His father, Michael Porter Sr., will be involved in the program, helping coaches.
“I plan on spending my off season in Columbia, being around as much as I can to help out and just encourage these kids,” said Porter.
Porter’s program has already begun the recruiting process for the 15, 16 and 17U teams. Tryouts for MPJ Elite officially begin on March 21.