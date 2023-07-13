The CW Network has secured exclusive broadcast rights to 50 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) college football and basketball games through 2026-27.
The first ACC football game on Mid-Missouri CW will air on Sept. 9, between the Pitt Panthers and Cincinnati Bearcats.
Games will air every Saturday both in the afternoon and in prime time. The CW will also air 28 men's basketball games and nine women's basketball games, which will air every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” The CW Network President Dennis Miller. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.
Raycom Sports will produce all the games for The CW.
“The CW is going to be a terrific partner for the legendary ACC,” Hunter Nickell, CEO of Raycom Sports, said. “The longest-running television relationship in college sports belongs to the ACC and Raycom Sports. Now The CW brings national broadcast network coverage to the great fans of these 15 famous schools.”