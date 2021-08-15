COLUMBIA - The mid-Missouri area is familiar with having exceptional athletes in various sports. Some of those familiar names include professional wrestler Ben Askren and NASCAR driver Carl Edwards.
The area added another name to that list on Saturday in one of the rising sports in the country.
Dylan Frazier, 19, is one of the top players in the country in pickleball and is within the top 15 players in the game right now.
Pickleball is an up and coming sport that is gaining popularity, especially in central Missouri. The sport is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
"I think as more and more people just started finding out about it through friends, or social media or whatever, they just started playing more in Columbia," Dylan said. "Columbia has got a really nice public park that is open to anybody called Albert-Oakland. Everybody plays there."
At 14, Dylan began playing pickleball by competing with his mother, Cindy Frazier, who played recreationally at the University of Missouri. The two of them played competitively together in doubles tournaments until this year.
"We were on a vacation to Florida, we played at a recreation center there, we all really liked it, the whole family did," Dylan said. "So, when we got back to Missouri, we said that we had to find a place to keep playing and we found the Show Me Pickleball Club. And so, that kind of got us started playing pickleball in Columbia."
"Pickleball is a family passion," Cindy said. "You want to work your way up into competitive pickleball is finding the right partner and the right people to play with, and so our 14-year-old coming on the scene, there weren't a lot of people that wanted to play with him, or their mother, for that matter."
According to USA Pickleball, the average age for a pickleball player is 41 years old.
One of Dylan's mentors, Nick Loudermilk, who is a coach and former pickleball pro, said Dylan has a true passion for pickleball at such a young age.
"Dylan loves it, and I thought it was really cool how passionate he was about it, and being so young." Loudermilk said. "He could do it all. He could pick out someone's weakness, he was so fast. Looking at Dylan, he doesn't look like some kind of crazy speedy, super athlete, but he's very quick, and I think that's one of the underrated parts of this game."
Now, Dylan travels around the country with his Dad playing in the world’s top tournaments often medaling in Singles, Men’s Doubles & Mixed Doubles.
"There's multiple professional tours right now," Loudermilk said. "He plays quite a bit of both of them and one of them he's actually top 10 right now. So, you look at that and he has done this in fewer events than a lot of the other people who have accumulated those points, so Dylan's ceiling is very high."
Dylan said he loves the community aspect of the game.
"Getting to travel across the country and play in all these different tournaments, it's really cool because you get to meet all these people at the different tournaments," Dylan said. "Then, you get to see them again later, but in the different states, so it's really fun how pickleball kind of brings you together, and then hooks you back up, but like in a different part of the country."