INDEPENDENCE - Three Mid-Missouri wrestlers placed in the top three in various weight classes at the 2021 Missouri State Girls Wrestling Championships on Tuesday.
Tipton High School's Kyla Cornine in the 235 weight class was the only Mid-Missouri wrestler to reach finals, where she faced 2-time state champion Lexie Cole from Kearney High School.
YES!!! One tough Cookie!! 👊Kyla Cornine advances to the state championship match!!!! In style, with a 🧷 PIN!!! 💪🔥💯🤠👍 pic.twitter.com/zQytMiHHxz— Tipton R-VI School District (@TiptonRVIdist) March 9, 2021
Cornine seemed to have the state champ on her heels as she led 7-2 through the second period. Cole showed off her championship pedigree as she pinned Cornine to secure her third state championship. Cornine placed 2nd as a result.
Kyla Cornine finishes second in the state! That gal is one TOUGH wrestler! 🤠💪🔥🇺🇸♥️👊 pic.twitter.com/KVwHJsc3fT— Tipton R-VI School District (@TiptonRVIdist) March 10, 2021
Two other Mid-Missouri wrestlers earned third place finishes. Katherine Bowen of Mexico High School finished third at 102 and Kali Butts from Smith-Cotton High School at 195 also stood on the 3rd place podium.
Fulton's Rylee Baker picked up a pinfall victory to finish in 5th place at 117 while Anna Stephens from Rock Bridge won her 5th place match 7-6 at 132. Marshall's Cynthia Martinez finished 4th in the state at 117.