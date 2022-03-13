TEMPE, AZ- The University of Missouri baseball team beat/lost to Arizona State in Tempe Sunday night, 6-4. The Tigers are now 10-3 on the season.
The Tigers grabbed an early lead with a 2-out RBI double from Torin Montgomery to go up 1-0. In the second inning, Arizona State tied it up with a double steal after a leadoff triple.
On the first pitch of the third inning, Josh Day hit a long home run to take the lead 2-1. Carlos Peña tacked on another run, with a homer of his own to right field to put the Tigers up 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Arizona State tied the game 3-3 with two runs on three hits. In the sixth, Carlos Peña hit a double down the third base line and then advanced to third on a failed pick-off attempt. A sacrifice fly from Nander de Sedas put the Tigers up 4-3.
In the seventh, Missouri added another run off a left field double by Ross Lovich. Later that same inning, an Arizona State error allowed another run to score, extending the lead to 6-3.
In the bottom of the eight inning, Carter Rustad gave a solo home run, making the score 6-4 heading into the final inning. The Tigers called in Ian Lohse to finish off the game in the bottom of the ninth.
Missouri finished the game with six runs on nine hits, including two home runs. The Tigers return home to Taylor Stadium on Tuesday to face the St. Louis Billikens at 4 p.m.