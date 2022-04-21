COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers suffered its first SEC loss in three appearances after losing to the No. 22 LSU Tigers. LSU had a hot start at the plate to get them going.
LSU third baseman Jacob Berry homered to right field to take the early one-run lead in the first inning. Berry earned three hits on the night to help his over .300 batting average.
Missouri responded quickly, with singular runs scored in the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead. Missouri third baseman Luke Mann drove in the tying run with his triple in the third.
That lead would be short lived as LSU tied the content at two going into the fourth inning.
Missouri pitcher Spencer Miles was given the start today. Miles gave up two early, but the fifth inning saw LSU score three runs and Miles being pulled. He totaled 93 pitches in 5.1 innings pitched.
Missouri would minimize the lead to two runs after a single from Torin Montgomery scored Trevor Austin in the eighth inning. However, this would not be enough as LSU improved on its impressive home record.
LSU is now 19-5 at Tiger Stadium, but just 6-7 in away and neutral sited games. LSU also picked up a needed conference win to move to 8-8. The Tigers are looking to catch Auburn, Alabama, and Texas A&M who all sit at 9-7 in SEC play.
Missouri moves down 5-11 in SEC play. They started 0-4 in conference but have started to make a recovery. They sit behind South Carolina and Florida in the SEC East, both sit at 6-9, respectfully.
The LSU-Missouri three-game series continues on Friday and will finish up on Saturday.