WICHITA, KS. - The Missouri Tigers defeated Wichita State in the first road game of the Dennis Gates era 88-84 in overtime. The Tigers are now 8-0 on the year.
"I thought our guys, our experience... as we search for an identity on the road, was on display," Gates said.
It was a tightly contested affair to start the first half for the Missouri Tigers in a loud and rowdy Charles Koch Arena.
Noah Carter began the scoring, which was followed by a steal from Nick Honor straight into a three. The Tigers picked up 11 steals to the Shockers 0 in the half.
Wichita then went on a 8-0 run over 1:33 as the Tigers fell 8-5. Kobe Brown regained the lead finding his fourth point early in the game. Shooting was rough at first for Missouri.
They began shooting 1-8 from 3. Before D’moi Hodge made a three to cut the drought. Mid-way through the first half the Tigers were shooting 6-17 (35%) from the field and just 2-9 from three.
D’Moi Hodge started to cook down the stretch for the Tigers hitting two more threes as the Tigers took the 27-21 lead.
However, Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr. began a scoring run of his own. He tied the game at 27-27 with around six minutes left to play after hitting his second three pointer. He had eight points at that point, and finished with 14, which led the team.
Aidan Shaw provided some nice relief off the bench down the stretch picking up his only four points of the game.
At the half, the Tigers led 43-36 shooting 35% from the field. The Shockers shot 43% on the other hand, but 11 turnovers given to Missouri was the difference. The Tigers found 17 points off said turnovers. Along with keeping the pace with 17 fast break points to the Shockers two. D’Moi Hodge led the scoring with 12 after hitting 4-8 from three point range.
In the second half, Wichita State found momentum and started the half on a 10-2 run. The Shockers led 46-45 3 minutes into the half which forced Dennis Gates to take an early timeout.
Missouri continued a scoring lapse allowing Wichita State to go on a 16-0 run. Kobe Brown ended the drought with a tough drive and layup. Missouri trailed 52-49 with just over 12 minutes left in the second half.
"They played with unbelievable amount of passion. The atmosphere is second to none here," Gates said regarding the Shockers.
Wichita State started to hit threes down the stretch to increase their lead. Jason Pierre Jr. made back-to-back threes to make it 64-55 with just under seven minutes left.
Missouri started to climb back though in the final five minutes. Noah Carter made a three from the top-of-the-key, which made it 67-71 with 2:55 remaining. Then, Sean East II made a runner and Carter scored a massive and-1 quick to tie it 71 all. He would hit the free throw to take the one point lead.
Wichita responded with a three of their own by Gus Okafor. Sean East II answered again with a bucket to make it 74-74. Then, after a Shocker free throw, D'Moi Hodge was fouled with 9.2 seconds left and split the free throws to tie the game at 75.
Tre Gomillion had a look for the win after Wichita State gave Missouri the ball back but he missed and the game headed to overtime.
Overtime awaits! Tre Gomillion had a good look at the buzzer but missed. All tied at 75-75. pic.twitter.com/qFxIkOGnLm— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 30, 2022
In overtime, Missouri jumped ahead early with scoring from East and Carter. The Tigers continued to give the Shocker offense trouble with their press and on-ball defense. The score reached 81-75 in favor of Missouri.
Sean East II made four free throws down the stretch as the Shockers began to foul due to the Tigers advantage with under a minute to play. Missouri would pull it out to win 88-84.
"Sean East, I can't say enough about him. He's been very patient. I've said all along he's a guy who could be a starter for us, and these guys are playing unselfish and their spirit is led by the unselfishness," Gates said.
The Tigers shot 42.3% from the field to Wichita's 54.1%. Missouri was able to put up 78 shots to Wichita's 61 after forcing 20 turnovers. Noah Carter led the scoring with 20 points, followed by D'Moi Hodge with 19, and Sean East II with 17.
FINAL: #Mizzou is 8-0 after defeating Wichita State in overtime 88-84. Tigers score 13 points in overtime. pic.twitter.com/gyd1VFBoug— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 30, 2022