SACRAMENTO, Ca. - The Missouri Men's Basketball team fell to Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 78-63, ending its 2022-2023 season.
Noah Carter got off to a fast start for Missouri, scoring the team's first seven points in the game.
However, Princeton's Ryan Langborg matched Carter's scoring run with one of his own. He scored 11 of Princeton's first 13 points to give his team an early 13-7 lead over Missouri with 14:23 left in the first half.
After two baskets from DeAndre Gholston and Kobe Brown cut Missouri's deficit to 15-11, an 11-3 scoring run by Princeton followed that extended their lead to 10 points. A three-pointer by Nick Honor was Missouri's only points during that stretch.
At the 2:57-mark of the first half, Princeton took its largest lead of the game by stretching Missouri's deficit to 14 points. However, Missouri scored some key baskets before heading into the locker room, ending the first half on a 7-0 run highlighted by a halftime buzzer beater by Sean East II. Missouri trailed Princeton 33-26 at the break.
Carter led Missouri in scoring in the first half with 12 points, followed by Honor with six points.
D'Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown, Missouri's leading scorers in its win over Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scored four combined points in the first half.
Langborg was the game's highest-scorer at halftime, scoring 15 points for Princeton in the opening half while shooting 6-10 from the field.
After Kobe Brown scored a basket to begin the second half, Princeton went on a 7-0 scoring run to extend its lead to 40-28. During that stretch, Hodge left the game after falling to floor after a block by Princeton. Hodge returned to the bench under his own power.
Gholston got Princeton's lead down to six points after hitting a jump shot, but a pivotal 13-2 scoring run by Princeton followed Gholston's basket, giving Missouri a 17-point deficit with under eight minutes left in the contest.
Princeton coasted from that point on. Blake Peters hit multiple three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Kobe Brown hit back-to-back triples right before the under 4-minute media timeout; however, Missouri still trailed Princeton by 17 points.
Missouri played the foul game down the stretch but was unable to comeback losing to Princeton 78 to 63. It is the largest margin of victory by a 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history.
Missouri ends its 2022-2023 season under first-year head coach Dennis Gates with a 25-10 record.