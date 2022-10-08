GAINESVILLE - The Missouri football team was unable to pick up its first conference win of the season as the Tigers fell on the road to the Florida Gators 24-17. This was Missouri's third straight one possession loss.
Since taking over as Missouri's head football coach, Eliah Drinkwitz is now just 2-10 in road games.
Both teams traded defensive stops on their opening drives, but the first quarter quickly turned sour for Missouri. After being forced to punt for a second straight drive, a 48-yard kick return by Florida's Xzavier Henderson helped set up a successful 37-yard field goal from Adam Mihalek to put the Gators on the board 3-0.
On Missouri's next drive, Brady Cook was intercepted on third down by Jaydon Hill, who scored a touchdown on the interception to extend Florida's lead to 10-0 late in the first quarter.
Despite the early miscues, Missouri bounced back in the second quarter. The Tigers marched 67 yards down the field, highlighted by a 28-yard run by Nathaniel Peat and a 5-yard touchdown run from Cody Schrader. That drive cut Missouri's deficit to 10-7.
Meanwhile, on the Tiger defense's next outing, a sack by DJ Coleman led to an Anthony Richardson fumble. Dameon Wilson recovered the fumble for Missouri, and the Tigers cashed in on the turnover with a 28-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis to tie the game 10-10.
In the third quarter, Florida struck first to break the tie. After Anthony Richardson picked up a 32-yard run on fourth down, Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown to regain the lead for Florida 17-10.
On the first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Luther Burden was injured after catching a pass from Cook and was helped off the field. He did not return to the game afterwards.
The Missouri offense had success moving the ball down the field on that drive, compiling 59 yards on 12 plays. However, the drive ended with Cook throwing his second interception of the game to Jaydon Hill.
Following the Missouri turnover, the Florida offense took advantage of the situation. Richardson led a 91-yard drive for the Gators, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall to bring Florida's lead to 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Needing a spark on offense, Cook and the Tigers scored on an 18-yard touchdown run by Peat to pull Missouri within a touchdown 24-17. That drive featured a 27-yard run by Schrader on third down and 22 yards to go and an 18-yard completion to Mekhi Miller on third down and 15 yards to go.
Following the touchdown run, the Missouri defense came up with a clutch play. Daylan Carnell intercepted a Richardson pass to give the Tigers the ball back with just under three minutes left in regulation, but Missouri couldn't score, failing to convert on fourth down and turning the ball over.
Missouri finished the game with 370 total yards of offense, which was 73 more yards than Florida. However, the Gator defense wreaked havoc in the Missouri backfield, finishing with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Cook completed 22 of 30 passes for 220 yards but had two costly interceptions.
Peat was Missouri's leading rusher. He carried the ball 20 times and rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers now hold a 2-4 record and fall to 0-3 against SEC opponents.
Missouri's next game will be during Homecoming weekend against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22.