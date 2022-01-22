Missouri falls to South Dakota State; loses first conference dual.

COLUMBIA - The No. 9 Missouri wrestling team suffered a 21-12 loss against No. 23 South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.
This was Missouri's first loss against a Big-12 Conference opponent this season.
The Tigers thrived early in the dual. Missouri picked up four wins in its first five matches with victories from Noah Surtin, Allan Hart, Josh Edmond and Jarrett Jacques. All four wrestlers won by decision.
However, South Dakota State got the best of Missouri after that, winning the final five matches.
South Dakota State's Gabriel Tang scored the dual's only pin in his match against Missouri's Connor Brown.
This was Missouri's first loss to South Dakota State under head coach Brian Smith.
The Tigers are now 7-3 overall and 5-1 against Big-12 Conference opponents.
Missouri will face Wyoming and Utah Valley in a tri-dual next Saturday in Orem, Utah.